StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 5.7%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.35. 4,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.