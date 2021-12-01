Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $201.43. 20,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,223. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

