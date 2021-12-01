Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,972 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $65,607,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

