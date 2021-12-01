Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,426. The company has a market cap of $354.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

