Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 126.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

SUI stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

