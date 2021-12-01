Swarm Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $7,120.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

