Swop (SWOP) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Swop has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $62,285.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $8.17 or 0.00014513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,811,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,973 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

