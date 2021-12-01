Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.73-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.725-4.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.00 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $361.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.67.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

