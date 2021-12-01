Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Sysco reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.