Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of TRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 2,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.77. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.