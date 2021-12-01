Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:TRC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a PE ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

