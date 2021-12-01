TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca Buys 1,780 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roberto Cuca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Roberto Cuca purchased 423 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $5,329.80.

TELA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

