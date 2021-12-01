TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca Buys 1,780 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roberto Cuca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Roberto Cuca purchased 423 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $5,329.80.
TELA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
