Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,370,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 6,401,661 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.00.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

