Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.32 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $53.90 or 0.00094116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $111.28 million and $16.32 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,151,635 coins and its circulating supply is 2,064,760 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

