Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 441739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 409,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 296,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 250,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

