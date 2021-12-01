The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
