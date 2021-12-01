The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

INTG stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of The InterGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

