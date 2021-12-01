The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TMAC stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Wednesday. 6,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,142. Music Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

