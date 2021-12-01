Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,713.36 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $22,713.36 and $171,805.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.14 or 0.00365713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

