Thorstarter (XRUNE) Hits Market Cap of $27.36 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a market cap of $27.36 million and $2.01 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

