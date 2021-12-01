Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 52,691 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.56% of Anaplan worth $43,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,553 shares of company stock worth $27,357,062. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

