Tidal Finance Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $225,515.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

