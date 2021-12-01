Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.14 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 1499393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

