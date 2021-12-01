TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. TNC Coin has a market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

