TradeStars (TSX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $428,259.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $428,259.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 151.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

