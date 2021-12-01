Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $113,963.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

