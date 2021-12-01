Tranchess Market Capitalization Tops $118.97 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $118.97 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,714.65 or 0.98945063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00631378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,232,471 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

