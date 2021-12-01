Truist Securities Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.56.

CRM opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.68. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock valued at $181,601,570. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

