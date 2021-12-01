Ubex (UBEX) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $647,714.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00213661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

