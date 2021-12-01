UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 371,345 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

