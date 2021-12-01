UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,832 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

