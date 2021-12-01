UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 792 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

