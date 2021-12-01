UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

