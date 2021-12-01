UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 151,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

