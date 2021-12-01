UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 17,715 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.