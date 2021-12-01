UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVI. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37.

