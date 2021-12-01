UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after acquiring an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

