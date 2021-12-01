UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 305.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $314,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.47 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.