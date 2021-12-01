UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,579 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $5,726,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $592,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.