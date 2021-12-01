UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,062 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

