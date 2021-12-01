UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,748 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

