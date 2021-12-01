UMB Bank N A MO Sells 38,326 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,326 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

MAR stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

