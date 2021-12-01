UMB Bank N A MO Sells 509 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 177,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

