UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,188 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.