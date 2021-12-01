UMB Bank N A MO Sells 76,013 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,013 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

