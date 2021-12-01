UMB Bank N A MO Takes $6.41 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

