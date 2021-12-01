Unification Price Up 26.2% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Unification has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $36,552.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

