Uptrennd (1UP) Price Reaches $0.0003

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $103,643.71 and $262.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

