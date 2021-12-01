Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 33,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,267,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $734.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.30.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
