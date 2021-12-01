Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 33,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,267,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $734.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

