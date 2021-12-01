Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.